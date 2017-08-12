Search

Town management team heads back to where it all began

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler and assistant head coach Rob Kelly
Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler and assistant head coach Rob Kelly
0
Have your say

It was all a bit of a whirlwind for Fleetwood Town’s new management team on their last visit to Northampton Town – their first game at the helm, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Now head coach Uwe Rosler and assistant Rob Kelly prepare for their return to the visitors’ dugout at Sixfields just over a year on from their first game with a top four finish to show for their efforts last season.

Kelly only jetted into Poolfoot two days before that 1-1 draw in the blazing sunshine and he says preparation for this clash, like the weather, has been a little different this time.

He said: “It was all a bit of a swift turnaround!

“Uwe came in at the start of the week and I literally came in on the Thursday .

“We didn’t have too much time to prepare and I remember it was a really hot day.

“There was a real buzz about the club, they had a lot of momentum after just getting promoted but we put in a good performance and got a deserved point.”

Kelly went to watch Northampton’s final pre-season win over Newport at Sixfields on July 29.

Despite back-to-back 1-0 defeats at the start of the season to Shrewsbury Town and QPR in the Carabo Cup, Kelly expects Justin Edinburgh’s side to be challenging for a spot in the top six.

He said: “It will be a tough game.

“The management team have been there a few months now, they have got a pre-season under their belts and they are putting their own stamp on it.

“They have had a takeover from Chinese investors and now they will be looking upwards at the league and a top six challenge this term – so a tough game.”