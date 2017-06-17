Town keen to retain Rosler and Kelly

Fleetwood Town are understood to be in talks with Uwe Rosler as they look to reward the head coach for last season’s efforts.

Rosler guided Town to their highest league finish but they missed out on a first promotion to the Championship after losing 1-0 to Bradford City in their play-off semi-final.

It is understood the club is looking to reward Rosler and assistant head coach, Rob Kelly, with fresh deals to stave off any potential suitors.

The German had been linked with the previously vacant Norwich City job and a return to the Championship.

Elsewhere new signing Harvey Rodgers is keen to keep progressing after his move to Highbury.

The 20-year-old will officially join the club on a free transfer from Hull City on July 1 when his current deal expires at the Tigers.

It will end a 10-year-association at Hull but, after 20 games on loan at Accrington Stanley, Rodgers turned down a new deal at City.

Rodgers is Uwe Rosler’s second signing of the summer after Kyle Dempsey made his loan move from Huddersfield Town permanent in May.

He said: “I like to think of myself as a ball playing centre-half but I like a tackle as well. I’m very ambitious and I want to come here and improve myself.”

The players are back in for an early week of pre-season training next Monday before the full schedule commences on July 3.

That pre-season fixture list features a trip to Austria and the Cod Army have been urged to join Town on their European adventure thanks to a commitment from chairman Andy Pilley.

He has offered to subsidise flights, two nights in a hotel and transport to the game as the club embark on a training camp in the Austrian town of Kossen from Sunday July 7-17.

Pilley has unveiled a £199 per person deal to help fans fly out and see Rosler and his men for the second of their two games on tour.

The offer sees the club provide flights from Manchester to Munich, two nights accommodation in Munich and bus transportation to Town’s game against Czech Republic top flight side FK Jablonec on July 15.

For more details, visit the club website at www.fleetwoodtownfc.com