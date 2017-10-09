Town boss Rosler repays twin support

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler praised the club’s travelling support and chairman Andy Pilley for his work in helping the Cod Army travel to Plymouth Argyle.

Rosler and his players went over to applaud the 139 fans who made a round trip of more than 600 miles to watch them beat Argyle 2-1 on Saturday.

That number was boosted because Pilley subsidised a two-day trip with many fans having family links between the areas due to the fishing industries.

And Rosler praised their chairman for his commitment to both the players and the club.

He said: “The chairman did fantastically by subsidising again, we cannot highlight enough from myself and the club what the chairman invests in the football club.

“Not only into the wages of the players but also to give people a chance to go 660 miles and help them with the finances.”

Town took a different approach than their last mammoth away trip as they opted to take the coach on Friday rather than fly like they did for their 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth.

And Rosler thanked Bristol City boss Lee Johnson for allowing Town to train at their base en route to the South West as he hailed an important victory for the club.

Three points were secured thanks to goals from Jordy Hiwula and Amari’i Bell with Alex Fletcher scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

He said: “We were very lucky, we started early; we trained at Bristol City thanks to Lee Johnson and we were lucky nothing happened on the motorway.

“It took us over nine hours but I told the players Blackpool came here and won so why can’t we do it? That was important.”