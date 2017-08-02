Town boss Rosler remains in the hunt for cover

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is back in the hunt for a left-side central defender after drafting in another young midfielder.

Aiden O’Neill has joined on a season-long loan from Burnley, boosting Rosler’s midfield options after Jimmy Ryan’s departure for Blackpool.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Turf Moor and arrives at Highbury fresh on the back of five appearances for the Clarets and a loan spell at Oldham Athletic.

O’Neill goes straight into contention for Saturday’s season opener against Rotherham United.

He said: “I’m really excited to sign on loan for the season. I’m looking forward to it! It was a very good experience for me to go out and get some games. I’m happy to be here and see if we can do better than last season.

“I’m always going to work hard for the team. I’ll always give everything for the team and look to get the three points.

“I knew that Fleetwood were interested before I went to Oldham and it just didn’t happen. I’m really excited to come here and work under Uwe Rosler which is a very exciting thing to do.

“The season has come around very quickly and I’m excited. I want to hit the ground running and do my best to help the team.”

After boosting his midfield options Rosler is now eyeing up a left-sided central defender to replace last season’s loanee Ben Davies.

He fielded a trio of right-footers in Cian Bolger, Nathan Pond and Ash Eastham in the back three against Preston North End last Friday.

However, Rosler is in no rush to complete a deal and says it may not happen before Saturday.

Speaking on the transfer window before the signings of O’Neill he said: “I think we are pretty good already.

“But we have not replaced Ben Davies with a left-footed player.

“You saw that on Friday with the balance of the team.

“It is difficult when you have three right footed players but Ash can play it, he played it really well against Bolton and he has played it really well.

“Ben came and did really well and we won a lot of games then so, until we get somebody in, Ash will play that role and that will be OK.”

The date has also been set for the 2016/17 Molson Coors Lancashire Senior Cup final between Fleetwood Town and Liverpool.

Keeper Billy Crellin was the hero in May’s penalty shootout win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The final will take place at the County Ground, Leyland, on Friday, September 1 (7.30pm).