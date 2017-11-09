Time for goal hero Sowerby to take next step, says Fleetwood boss

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says Jack Sowerby needs to keep stepping up after the young midfielder again grabbed his chance to shine at Carlisle.

Sowerby, 22, made his sixth appearance of the season and scored his second goal in 48 hours as Town won their final Checkatrade Trophy group game 2-1.

Sowerby built on his FA Cup winner at Chorley by helping Town to make it three wins out of three in Checkatrade group A.

The the versatile midfielder’s chances look set to become more frequent, with Bobby Grant facing a lengthy spell out injured.

Rosler said: “I really felt the first-team players stood up and led the young players with solid performances, and I am happy for Jack.

“Jack needs to make the next step now and Bobby’s injury probably helps him to get more playing time. Now it is up to him.

“Bobby will be a big miss but that is sometimes the opening for a player. And like on Monday, Jack used his chance again at Carlisle.”

Sowerby scored after 10 minutes and Wes Burns netted the second just before half-time but Shaun Miller’s 84th-minute goal, following up after Chris Neal had saved Danny Grainger’s penalty, set up a tense finish.

But Rosler was pleased with his youngsters and group winners Town can look forward to a home tie when the draw is made for the second round at Wembley tomorrow evening.

Rosler said: “Our young players got a reality check (about) what competitive first-team football means and we stood firm.

“I want to highlight our first-team players. Chris Neal was excellent, Baily Cargill was excellent, Markus Schwabl with his intensity, Wes Burns was very good.

“The first-team players helped the younger ones, but it was a valuable lesson for the younger ones and great experience, especially when you win these games.

“We won the group and the chairman is really happy – he told me.

“Those three Checkatrade wins have generated extra income for us and I think that is needed, but the most important thing for me is the experience because those games mean something.

“This was different to playing development football. The consequence of winning or not winning was big and that was the biggest lesson.

“In the first half our young players did well. Second half they got tired and pushed back, and there were some nervy moments.”