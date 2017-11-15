The future is all that matters for Fleetwood ace Bolger

He might have missed out on the League One player of the year prize at the North West Football Awards but Fleetwood defender Cian Bolger is not one to dwell on the past as he looks to a bright future.

The 25-year-old was Town’s player of the year last term but missed out on the League One prize to fellow defender David Wheater, who helped Bolton pip Town to the main prize of 2017 – promotion.

It is just over a year since Bolger (above) made his first League start for Fleetwood and what a year it has been for the Irishman, but he is not one to look back as he targets more progress.

Town are ninth in League One but only a point behind Rotherham in the final play-off spot, despite last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons.

Bolger said: “It is still very early on in the season. It is one of our best starts to a League One campaign and we are still full of confidence.

“We have to keep working hard on the training pitch and build on a strong start. You have to keep looking forward. You can’t dwell on the past because you end up standing still. We just have to look to the next game.”

Wes Burns slotted in at right wing-back at stadium:mk as Lewie Coyle began his three-match ban.

Forward Burns has played there before for previous club Bristol City and impressed Bolger.

He said: “I thought Wes did really well. He gives us something different to Coyley. Maybe he blew up towards the end but I thought he did a smashing job.”

Bolger is looking forward to returning to Highbury on Saturday to face Doncaster Rovers after three away games in six days last week.

Bolger was frustrated by the defeat at MK Dons but says Town can take confidence from their display.

He said: “We have come away with no points but we can take a lot of positives from the game and from what we did with the ball.

“We just need a bit more quality in the final third at times but we are pretty confident we can go on and do something. It will be good to get back to our place and build a winning mentality.”

Fleetwood Under-18s are through to the third round of the FA Youth Cup after a late fightback sealed a 2-1 win at Tamworth. Trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining and after having captain Ben Unsworth sent off, Town equalised with a Liam Collings penalty and Jack Bishop won it in extra-time.

Town’s FA Cup second round tie at home to non-league Hereford has been confirmed for Saturday, December 2 at 3pm.