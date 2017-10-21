TEAM NEWS: Shrewsbury v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town striker Conor McAleny returns to the starting line-up for the first time since August at Shrewsbury today.

McAleny picked up an ankle ligament injury in the second league game of the season at Northampton but finally is fit enough to start against the league leaders.

The 25-year-old made an initial return at Portsmouth last month but he fell awkwardly on his ankle and missed a further five games before returning off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Rochdale and getting 45 minutes under his belt in the second half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe.

Jordy Hiwula scored a late leveller that night but he has to settle for a spot on the bench with McAleny partnering Cole in a 3-5-2 formation.

Rosler makes a further three changes to the side that drew at Scunthorpe.

Cian Bolger is suspended after picking up his fifth booking at the Iron with Baily Cargill coming in on the left of the back three.

Aiden O’Neill and Markus Schwabl are favoured to join Kyle Dempsey in the midfield three with Glendon left out of the squad and Bobby Grant moving to the bench.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Pond, Cargill, Coyle, Dempsey, Schwabl, O’Neill, Bell, Cole, McAleny. Subs: Neal, Hiwula, Burns, Grant, Rodgers, Hunter, Sowerby.

Shrewsbury: Henderson, Godfrey, Sadler, Whalley, Ogogo, Morris, Brown, Bolton, Nolan, Nsiala, Rodman. Subs: MacGillivray, Beckles, Dodds, Gnahoua, John-Lewis, Morris, Payne.

Referee: Nicholas Kinsley.