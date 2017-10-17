TEAM NEWS: Scunthorpe v Fleetwood

Have your say

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes one change for tonight’s clash at Scunthorpe.

Aiden O’Neill started in Town’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale on Saturday but George Glendon comes into the central midfield role in a 3-5-2 formation for tonight’s clash at Scunthorpe.

Fleetwood’s former boss Graham Alexander goes for a 4-4-2 formation with former Town player Josh Morris starting on the left of midfield.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Bell, Cole, Hiwula. Subs: Neal, O’Neill, Burns, McAleny, Hunter, Schwabl, Cargill.

Scunthorpe: Gilks, Clarke, Wallace, Ojo, Madden, Morris, Bishop, Novak, Holmes, McArdle, Butroid. Subs: Watson, Van Veen, Hopper, Lewis, Adelakun, Redmond, Burgess.

Referee: Peter Bankes.