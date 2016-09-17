TEAM NEWS: Rochdale v Fleetwood

Fleetwood midfielder Jimmy Ryan misses today’s clash at Rochdale.

Ryan picked up a mystery knock in the 2-2 draw with Charlton on Saturday and it is believed he has not recovered in time to feature today.

He is replaced by Victor Nirennold who slots in to the midfield three of Uwe Rosler’s 4-3-3 formation as they prepare to take on Keith Hill’s bottom of the table Rochdale side today.

Ashley Eastham faces his old club for the first time since his summer switch to the Fylde coast today.

Bobby Grant and David Ball also start against their old club Rochdale for fourth-placed Town.

Sub keeper Alex Cairns, on-loan Watford striker Alex Yakubiak or defender Cian Bolger can become Town’s 100th player to feature in the EFL if they come off the bench at the Spotland Stadium today.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Vincenti, Lund, Camps, McDermott, Thompson, Keane, Bunney, Henderson. Subs: Logan, Andrew, Davies, Barry-Murphy, Morley, Odelusi, Hollins.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Grant, Dempsey, Nirennold, Long, Cole, Ball. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Bolger, Duckworth, Hunter, Woolford, Jakubiak.

Referee: Mark Heywood (West Yorkshire)