TEAM NEWS: MK Dons v Fleetwood

Fleetwood forward Wes Burns will fill in for the suspended Lewie Coyle at right wing-back for today's game at MK Dons.

Coyle was sent off in Town's 2-1 FA Cup first round comeback victory at National League North side Chorley on Monday night.

Coyle lunged at Chorley midfielder Jake Cottrell in the 69th minute but Town still fought back from 1-0 down to turn the tie on its head.

During the latter stages of that cup clash at Victory Park Wes Burns was deployed at right wing-back and he slots into that role once again today to make his first start since the 4-2 defeat against Southend as Rosler opts for 3-5-2.

It is a year since Geroge Glendon made his first EFL appearance off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale and he makes his 50th appearance at stadium:mk today.

Rolser makes a further two changes from the side that beat Chorley with Jordy Hiwula and Baily Cargill in for Ash Hunter and Nathan Pond who move to the bench.

Cargill and Burns are the only two in today's starting line-up that started in Town's 2-1 midweek Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, O'Neill, Burns, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, Pond, Rodgers, Ekpolo, Hunter, Schwabl, Sowerby.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Wootton, Upson, Ariyibi, Aneke, Pawlett, Golbourne, Afard, Ebanks-Landell, Gilbey. Subs: Sietsma, Lewington, Walsh, Seager, McGrandles, Nesbitt, Thomas-Asante.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.