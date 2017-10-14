TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Rochdale

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler makes one change for today’s game with Rochdale.

George Glendon started Town’s last game, the 2-1 win at Plymouth but he makes way for Aiden O’Neill who returns to the starting line-up and starts in the centre of the midfield three.

Glendon moves to the bench and joins star summer signing Conor McAleny who makes his first appearance in the squad since his short-lived comeback in the second half of the 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth

McAleny injured his ankle at Northampton in the second league game of the season and made that brief return last month but he is now fit enough to start on the bench

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham Coyle, Dempsey, O’Neill, Grant, Bell, Cole, Hiwula. Subs: Neal, Burns, McAleny, Glendon, Hunter, Schwabl, Cargill.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Andrew, Camps, Williams, Done, Inman, Daniels, Bunney, Henderson. Subs: Moore, Rafferty, Ntlhe, Slew, Williams, Rathbone, Davies.

Referee: J Brooks