TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Oldham

Kyle Dempsey has recovered a leg wound to start the final game of the year against Oldham at Highbury.

Dempsey was stretchered off in Town’s 2-1 win over Walsall earlier this month and comes straight back into the starting line-up for this New Year’s Eve clash against bottom club Oldham.

That is one of three changes that Uwe Rosler makes to the side that drew 0-0 with Bury on Boxing Day as Town’s head coach shifts formation from 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation.

Dempsey comes in for defender Joe Davis with Ash Hunter replacing the injured Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Jack Sowerby replacing striker Chris Long.

McLaughlin moves into the defensive three with Sowerby slotting in at right wing-back and Dempsey moving into his usual role on the right of a midfield three.

Conor McLaughlin’s brother Ryan starts on the left wing for Oldham.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Sowerby, McLaughlin, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs: Neal, Davis, Nirennold, Haughton, Long, Roberts, Cole.

Oldham: Ripley, Law, Wilson, Burgess, Flynn, McKay, Dummigan, Osei, Clarke, McLaughlin, Green. Subs: Kettings, Banks, Winchester, Croft, Ladapo, Edmundson, Fane.