TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Charlton

Fleetwood loan man Kyle Dempsey will make his first league start for the club against Charlton at Highbury today.

Huddersfield loan player Dempsey made an impact after coming off the bench at half-time in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry as he teed Chris Long up to score Town’s first.

He replaces Eggert Jonsson who moves to the bench with Jimmy Ryan expected to move in to the middle of the midfield three of a 4-3-3 formation with Dempsey slotting in on the right and Bobby Grant starting on the left.

Conor McLaughlin has returned unscathed from international duty with Northern Ireland who drew 0-0 with the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday to slot straight back in at right back.

He replaces Michael Duckworth who picked up a knock in the 2-0 win over Coventry and only resumed training on Thursday.

Midfielder Martyn Woolford, who scored the second against Coventry, picked up a head wound in Town’s midweek Lancashire FA Senior cup win over Blackpool but is fit enough to be named on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Bell, Dempsey, Ryan, B Grant, Ball, Cole, Long. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Bolger, Nirrenold, Hunter, Woolford, Jakubiak.

Charlton: Rudd, Lookman, Crofts, Magennis, Ajose, Holmes, Konsa, Pearce, Ulvestad, Solly, Fox. Subs: Foley, Bauer, Johnson, Phillips, Botaka, Lennon, Novak.

Referee: Darren Handley (Bolton)