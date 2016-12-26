TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Bury

Fleetwood striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway makes his first league start of the season against Bury in today’s Boxing Day clash at Highbury.

Amadi-Holloway moved to the Fylde coast from Wycombe in the summer but due to injury and fitness levels he has had to wait for a starting spot in the League.

The forward will start in the middle of a front three alongside Chris Long and David Ball as Rosler switches from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 with Amadi-Holloway and Joe Davis in for Devante Cole and Ash Hunter.

Davis joins fellow centre halves Joe Davis and Nathan Pond in a back three with wing-backs Conor McLaughlin and Amari’i Bell pushed up into wide midfield roles with Bobby Grant joining George Glendon in the middle of the park.

Jack Sowerby has recovered from a suspected hamstring tweak to start on the bench while Jimmy Ryan (foot), Kyle Dempsey (leg), Michael Duckworth (groin), Ash Eastham (jaw) and Martyn Woolford (knee) all miss out.

Fleetwood may have a number of injury problems but today’s visitors relegation battling Bury have only named six substitutes due to their injury problems.

The visitors only ended up fielding five substitutes due to a late change with Niall Maher dropping out of the starting line-up and squad at the last minute with Callum Styles replacing him.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Davis, Pond, Bolger, McLaughlin, Glendon, Grant, Bell, Ball., Amadi-Holloway, Long. Subs: Neal, Jonsson, Nirennold, Hunter, Sowerby, Cole, Jakubiuak.

Bury: Lainton, Leigh, Etuhu, Kay, Pope, Soares, Burgess, Styles Hope, Miller, Bedau. Subs: Williams, Mayor, Dudley, Walker, Cooney.

Referee: N Miller