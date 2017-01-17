TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Bristol City.

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes five changes for tonight’s FA Cup Third Round replay clash with Bristol City.

Club captain Nathan Pond went off due to a knee injury in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers and misses tonight’s game.

Central midfielder George Glendon is ineligible due to his loan move from Manchester City becoming a permanent switch during the short gap between the first game at Bristol City earlier this month.

Bobby Grant is rested from the squad with strikers David Ball and Ash Hunter also rested but named on the bench.

Chris Long and Devante Cole start in the front two of a 3-5-2 formation.

Youngster Jack Sowerby starts on the right of a midfield three with Kyle Dempsey on the left as Eggert Jonsson features for the first time since the FA Cup second round replay win over Shrewsbury last month in a central midfield role.

Ash Eastham comes into the defensive three in place of Pond and will start on the right of the defensive three with Cian Bolger in a central role.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Bolger, Davies, Bell, Sowerby, Jonsson, Dempsey, Cole, Long. Subs: Neal, Ball, Wallace, Davis, Nirennold, Hunter, Roberts.

Bristol City: Fielding, Little, Bryan, Flint , O’Neil, Engvall, Paterson, Djuric, Magnusson, Hegeler, Wright. Subs: O’Donnell, Brownhill, Abraham, Tomlin, O’Dowda, Wilbraham, Pack.

Referee: Carl Boyeson