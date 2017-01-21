TEAM NEWS: Coventry v Fleetwood

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler has made four changes for today’s League One clash at Coventry.

Strikers Ash Hunter and David Ball return to the starting line-up after they were rested for Town’s Tuesday night FA Cup third round replay defeat to Bristol City.

George Glendon was ineligible for that cup clash but returns today as does Bobby Grant who was also rested on Tuesday and the duo return to Rosler’s team as he opts for a 3-5-2 wing-back formation.

They come in for Devante Cole and Chris Long who move to the bench with Eggert Jonsson and Jack Sowerby missing out on a place in the squad after starting against City.

Town’s three new signings wing-back Joe Maguire, returning striker Wes Burns - who scored his first goal for Town last season during his loan spell from Bristol City at the Ricoh Arena - and Marcus Schwabl all start on the bench.

Nathan Pond picked up a knee knock in last weekend’s win over Bristol Rovers and after missing the cup clash against City is not fit enough to feature again today.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Bolger, Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs: Neal, Burns, Nirennold, Long, Schwabl, Maguire, Cole.

Coventry: Burge, Willis, Turnbull, Rose, Clarke, Reilly, Beavon, Rawson, Haynes, Thomas, Stevenson. Subs: Charles-Cook, Lameiras, Jones, Reid, Gadzhev, Kelly-Evans, Harries.

Referee: Darren Deadman.