TEAM NEWS: Charlton v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has made three changes for today’s clash at Charlton.

David Ball scored the equaliser in Town’s last game against Southend but Rosler refreshes and rotates his strike force once again with Ball and Ash Hunter moving to the bench as Wes Burns and Devante Cole come into the starting XI.

Rosler makes one further change from the Southend game as Markus Schwabl comes in for George Glendon.

New on-loan Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan starts on the bench and could make his Town debut today.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Bolger, Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Schwabl, Grant, Cole, Burns. Subs: Neal, Ball, Glendon, Hunter, Davis, Brannagan, Maguire.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Konsa, Bauer, Chicksen, Crofts, Forster-Cakey, Aribo, Byrne, Holmes, Watt. Subs: Phillips, Teixeira, Dasilva, Jackson, Botaka, Mavididi, Novak

Referee: Tim Robinson.