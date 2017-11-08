TEA NEWS: Carlisle v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler makes 11 changes for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash at League Two side Carlisle.

Rosler names a full new side from the team that started Monday’s FA Cup 2-1 victory at non-league side Chorley on Monday.

League One side Town are already through to the next round of the competition and it would take a four goal win for Carlisle to stop them topping the group tonight.

Wes Burns came off the bench to tee-up Devante Cole for the equaliser as Rosler’s side bounced back from Marcus Carver’s 59th minute strike to win 2-1.

Jack Sowerby scored the winner that night and along with Burns he is also rewarded with a start after those match winning cameos.

Lewie Coyle was sent off for a challenge on Jake Cottrell at Chorley, he only starts his three match suspension at MK Dons in League One on Saturday, so Rosler gives development squad defender Harvey Rodgers a shot at right wing-back as he opts for 3-5-2 once again.

Town have also handed four new official EFL numbers to young development squad stars defender Lewis Baines, Luke Higham, Nathan Sheron and the club’s U18 team midfielder Dominic Kerrigan.

Sheron makes his debut in the back three with midfielder Harrison Biggins also making his first senior appearance for the club in midfield.

Chris Neal gets the nod in goal ahead of Billy Crellin who takes his place on the bench fresh from winning the U17 World Cup with England last month.

Fleetwood: Neal, Ekpolo, Sheron, Cargill, Rodgers, Sowerby, Biggins, Schwabl, Maguire, Nadesan, Burns. Subs: Crellin, Nirennold, Hunter, Donohue, Baines, Higham, Kerrigan.

Carlisle: George, Miller, Grainger, Parkes, Jones, Devitt, Cosgrove, Brown, Lambe, Miller, Ethuhu. Subs: Bonham, Joyce, Liddle, Hope, Nabi, O’Sullivan, Rigg.

Referee: Martin Coy.