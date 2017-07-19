Squires Gate ready for Fleetwood Town test

Fleetwood Town’s development squad visit Squires Gate tonight for a 7.30pm kick-off.

After seeing his side come back from 2-0 down to defeat Clitheroe on Saturday, Gate boss Danny Penswick is looking forward to the challenge of playing full-time opponents.

He said: “Fleetwood have been back in full-time training for about three weeks, so I’m expecting a high-intensity match.

“We played them this time last year and it was a really competitive game, which we just edged 1-0, so I’m expecting more of the same this time round.”

“Every manager has ideas about what combinations will work well but it’s not until you start seeing the lads in games that you get a real feel for how they will combine.”

Admission is £4, with concessions at £2.