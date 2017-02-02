‘Special spirit’ can keep Town going

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says the “special spirit” at Highbury gives him confidence his team will not lose momentum after hitting their first target of 50 points.

Rosler’s men reached that milestone with last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Southend, a result which stretched their unbeaten run in League One to 12 games and consolidated fourth place in the table.

And as they head south to face play-off rivals Charlton on Saturday, Rosler stressed the importance of his men recovering from a brutal seven- match January.

The German says that draw with the Shrimpers, in which striker David Ball curled in a late equaliser, made a strong statement.

Rosler said: “I think it is important now that we recover well. “We now have two weeks with no midweek games before we go again into a block of tough games.

“It is a little bit to early to say but what I can tell you is that there is a special atmosphere here, a special spirit in our group. “That makes me absolutely confident that after reaching our first league target of the season we are not stopping and will go from strength-to-strength.

“Where that takes us I don’t know? But we are looking good coming away with that point against a very good team – that is a statement.

“The key was that we could not physically compete (against Southend).

“We were second best in every 50/50 ball, took too long on the ball, took too many touches on the ball and lost the ball most of the time in the first half.

“On our decision-making we were too slow and not accurate enough. That all comes not through a lack of effort or attitude . bit through the amount of games and minutes we have played.

“The way we came back was a massive statement for me as a coach because that was an unbelievable effort.

“The mentality in our group is unbelievable.”

n Town goalkeeper Matt Urwin has joined National North club AFC Telford on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old moved to Highbury from AFC Fylde last summer and could soon face his former club – Telford visit the Coasters’ Mill Farm stadium on Saturday week.