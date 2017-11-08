Sowerby’s winner sends out message

Jack Sowerby says there is no better way to get in the manager’s thoughts than by netting a last-minute winner – which he achieved in Fleetwood’s last-gasp win over Chorley.

The 22-year-old surged to the forefront of Uwe Rosler’s plans after coming off the bench and clinching a 2-1 win away to the National League North Magpies on Monday.

Fleetwood found themselves a goal and a man down after Lewie Coyle was shown a straight red card on 69 minutes. That leaves Town with a right wing-back vacancy for the three League One games against MK Dons, Doncaster and Walsall – tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Carlisle does not count as part of the ban.

Sowerby said: “It is a good way to get in Uwe Rosler’s mind by getting a last-minute winner

“He will be frustrated with parts of the performance but we have two games coming up in quick succession and a chance to put it right.

“It wasn’t great because we did not put in a good performance and we went down to 10 men. We didn’t really get into the game until the 60th minute so, yeah, it was full of drama. “But that is what the FA Cup is about.”

It was Sowerby’s (right) fifth appearance and first goal of the season.

He said his decisive finish was instinctive as he just got ahead of Chorley’s debutant keeper Oliver Byrne to divert George Glendon’s defence- splitting pass home.

He said: “The gaffer just said to get forward. We do those runs in training all the time, and luckily it came to me and I stuck it in the back of the net.

“It is all instinct. I saw the keeper coming and I just got my foot in ahead of his.

“I just did not know what to do, We all celebrated and I was just over the moon to get the win in the end.”

Town are expected to blood a young team featuring development squad players at Carlisle tonight, with their qualification for the second round assured after Leicester Under-21s failed to win at Morecambe last night.

The Shrimps won the penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw.

It means Town are sure of a top-two finish after winning their previous two games. Fleetwood will finish top unless they lose by two goals or more. Carlisle will also quality unless they lose by three.