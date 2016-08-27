Southend 0 Fleetwood 2: Match report

Fleetwood Town recorded their first away win of the season with a goal in each half from strikers Chris Long and Ash Hunter.

Uwe Rosler’s side were good value for the points and could have won even more convincingly had not Devante Cole had two efforts disallowed

Town boss Uwe Rosler recalled Bobby Grant and Devante Cole in an attacking line-up and it was Grant who had their first opportunity after five minutes, firing over from Nathan Pond’s pass.

Long, Town’s loan striker from Burnley, took Amari’i Bell’s pass to fire home from outside the area for his first Fleetwood goal after 18 minutes.

All the chances of note were falling fleetwood’s way as an Eggert Jonsson header was cleared off the line by Jason Demetriou.

Cole had a shot blocked and Pond headed just wide from a corner as a Fleetwood second goal looked far more likely than an equaliser for the hosts.

Indeed, Ryan Leonard’s drive over the bar two minutes from the break was Southend’s first opening of note.

They ended the half strongly, however, as Luke O’Neill’s effort forced Chris Neal into his first save of the afternoon.

O’Neill also had the first chance of the second half, slicing a shot over the top.

Town went closer at the other end, when scorer Long’s deflected shot wouldn’t quite fall for fellow striker Cole.

Town continued to threaten to score a second and Cole had a goal disallowed just past the hour because David Ball was ruled to be offside.

Undeterred, Cole went close again moments later, firing just over after dispossessing Ben Coker.

Midfielder Martyn Woodford then came on for his Town debut for the final 25 minutes, replacing Grant.

The unfortunate Cole then had a second strike disallowed on 72 minutes for a push following Jonsson’s free-kick.

Hunter came on for Long a minute later and was straight in the thick of the action, seeing an effort cleared off the line after Cole’s strike was blocked.

Hunter netted his third of the season in the 77th minute, firing home from a tight angle after good work by Jimmy Ryan.