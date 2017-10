Have your say

Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick looks at the key talking points from the 1-0 defeat at League One leaders Shrewsbury Town.

Aristote Nsiala’s 89th minute header stopped Uwe Rosler’s side leaving Shrewsbury with a point and Swarbrick talks set-pieces, Conor McAleny, the end of the goal record, Markus Schwabl and if Shrewsbury are the new Fleetwood...