Ryan moves on with Rosler’s best wishes

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler wishes Jimmy Ryan all the best as he starts another chapter on the Fylde coast at neighbours Blackpool.

Ryan was offered a new deal last season, but when the midfielder failed to appear for a conditioning week last month that offer to the out-of-contract 28-year-old was withdrawn.

And Liverpool-born Ryan could not have found a new club closer to Highbury, signing a two-year deal with fellow League One side Pool.

The move has not gone down well with the Cod Army, many voicing their displeasure on social media.

And the midfield maestro can expect a hostile reception when he runs out in that Tangerine strip on November 25 at Highbury.

Rosler says it was Ryan’s own decision to leave the club after two seasons.

After an outstanding first season, the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player’s second was cut short by a foot injury sustained in the defeat at Port Vale last November.

Rosler said: “I wish Jimmy all the best. Unfortunately he turned down a chance to stay with us but that was his choice.

“I think he was very unfortunate last year. I think he is a very good player in this league and very respected.

“I think he did a very good job for Fleetwood Town.

“I wish we had him all season last season. Unfortunately he came back just when the season ended.

“He is a good lad and I wish him all the very best.

“He also gets a good manager (in Blackpool’s Gary Bowyer).”