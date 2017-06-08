Rotherham assistant boss confirms interest in Fleetwood forward Ball

Rotherham assistant boss Richie Barker has confirmed the Millers are one of a number of clubs in discussions with Fleetwood’s out of contract forward David Ball.

The 27-year-old’s current contract is set to expire on June 30 and Fleetwood have already confirmed that they have offered the striker a fresh deal.

But after five years, more than 200 appearances and 49 goals it appears the forward’s future may now lie away from Highbury with Ball still yet to sign on the dotted line and Barker revealed Rotherham are not the only club in transfer talks with in-demand Ball.

Barker says Millers boss Paul Warne has already spoken to Ball and will speak to him again in the next 24 hours with the Millers keen to snap-up Ball on a free transfer.

But the assistant boss of Town’s new recently relegated League One rivals says a number of other sides are also chatting to Ball with a view to luring Fleetwood’s 14-goal top scorer away from the Fylde coast.

Speaking on rumours linking Ball to Rotherham, Barker said: “There are conversations that we’ve had with him. Paul Warne is due to speak to him again, I think, today or tomorrow to try to move things closer. We are one of the clubs he is having conversations with.”

This term Manchester City youth product Ball bagged his highest goal haul since he netted 13 times in Town’s 2013-14 League Two promotion season.

It has been his highest tally at Town since he sealed a switch from then Championship club Peterborough in 2012.

That form that helped fire Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood side to a top four finish and has now sparked interest from other League One clubs.

Ball is not the only out of contract player to have been offered a fresh deal by Town.

Full-back Conor McLaughlin is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland as they prepare to face Azerbaijan in a crunch Group C World Cup qualifying clash in Baku on Saturday.

His current deal is also set to expire on July 1 with the 25-year-old defender expected to make a decision about his future after his international exploits.

Town midfielder Jimmy Ryan spent most of the season on the treatment table after injuring his foot in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November.

The 28-year-old was unable to feature again in the league for Town due to that injury but returned to action for the development squad in their penalty shoot-out Lancashire Cup win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last month.

His current deal is also up but like McLaughlin and Ball he is still yet to sign a new contract with utility man Victor Nirennold, Godswill Ekpolo and Nick Haughton all also yet to sign after they were offered new deals.