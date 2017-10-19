Rosler wants Town to build on their beginning

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the club have built a good platform for the rest of the season.

Town are ninth in League One with 21 points from their opening 13 games following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United.

They have a game in hand on many in the division after their clash with Blackburn Rovers was rearranged to October 31 due to the September international break.

Town have been boosted in the last week by the return of striker Conor McAleny.

He was sidelined with an ankle injury after the second league game of the season at Northampton Town before coming back against Portsmouth last month.

His 45-minute appearance against Pompey left him with another spell out after triggering that ankle knock.

However, he came off the bench late on during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale before impressing as a substitute at Glanford Park.

Rosler said: “I think we need to take the pressure off the players a little bit; we are not talking about the top end, what will happen next May, we are talking about where we are in the moment.

“There is more to come from us, everybody knows that. Where we are is realistic; not bad, not fantastic but decent.”

Town’s midweek point was the first time this season they had fought back to salvage a result and Rosler was pleased by his players’ spirit.

He said: “I am not disappointed; in one way I am happy that we came back because it is the first time this season we were 1-0 down and we got something out of the game.

“In the other games we were always leading, then went behind and then got something out of it.”