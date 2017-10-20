Rosler: Unpredictability up front is our biggest threat

Uwe Rosler says the unpredictability of his striking unit is one of the keys to Fleetwood’s current potency in front of goal.

Town are one of the first on an avid betters accumulator slip due to their record of netting in every league game to date.

Jordy Hiwula celebrates scoring at Bradford

They left it late at Scunthorpe with Jordy Hiwula firing home five minutes from time after a defensive howler from Wallace.

That was Hiwula’s fifth league goal of the term and with Devante Cole already on eight, Ash Hunter netting three times – despite only a handful of substitute appearances – Wes Burns firing home in the cup and two-goal Conor McAleny back from an ankle injury Rosler is pleased with the flexibility of his forwards going into a clash at table toppers Shrewsbury Town.

Hesaid: “We are unpredictable for the opposition because they never really know who is playing up front.

“Are we playing in a two? Are we playing in a three? Who is starting? Who is coming from the bench?

Fleetwood Town's Jordy Hiwula celebrates with Devante Cole

“All of them can score goals and that is how I like to have a forward line function, especially when you have a lot of young players.

“Sometimes they can be a little up and down like we have seen this season and we always need to have good competition coming through those periods.

“It is not about one playe,r it is about a squad and a striking unit functions really well, they all contribute, scoring goals.

“We are going into any game knowing we can score and that confidence is built on facts and ability and quality we have up front.”

And Rosler says they don’t just have options up top for goals but goals across the park as he backed his midfielders to start adding to their tally.

The German believes having threats from all angles will give the opposition food for thought in their game plans.

He said: “I think they (the midfielders) will come with goals as well.

“Kyle (Dempsey) has shown it in the past, Bobby Grant has already scored.

“Ash Eastham has scored, Cian Bolger’s goals are missing at the moment but they will come this season I’m sure about that and we have Baily Cargill, who has a good goal scoring record at his previous clubs; he is always good for a goal and he has already scored for us.

“We have several options and Amari’i Bell has scored, Lewie Coyle is waiting to score so we are unpredictable and that’s good that people can not just identify one or two people and take them out of the game.”