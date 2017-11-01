Rosler: Town made their point with Rovers draw

An injury to Bobby Grant marred last night’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers which Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler dubbed a result that felt like a victory, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Fleetwood twice bounced back in the second half to earn a point at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack gave Rovers the lead after they punished Town loanee Aiden O’Neill for giving away possession.

O’Neill then recovered to grab a goal 12 minutes after Dack’s 52nd minute opener.

That was before Rovers’ Joe Nuttall marked his first appearance off the bench with a debut goal in the 77th minute for Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, Town’s late goals continued to flow as Wes Burns ended his 19-month drought to bundle home George Glendon’s corner seven minutes from time.

Speaking about Grant Rosler said: “I don’t know (how it happened).

“At half-time he did not look good, he is on crutches and that tells you a lot.

“I think, first half, the game was like we expected.

“Blackburn had a lot of the ball, our shape and our determination and our grit kept us well in the game.

“I don’t think they created a lot of chances. I would have liked us to counter in that period a little bit better but in general I was happy.

“Young Aiden O’Neill did really well until the square ball; against such an experienced team like Blackburn they punish you with that.

“After that I felt we were clearly the better team; we took over and passed the ball really well.

“We had 12 attempts, they had 11, we had seven on target, they had four.

“We got a well deserved point; I see it like three points for us.”