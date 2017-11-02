Rosler: Time for Town’s fringe men to step up

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says Bobby Grant’s injury has opened the door for fringe players to stake a claim.

Grant left Ewood Park on crutches after coming off at half-time when Town drew 2-2 at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Rosler, as ever, would not go into detail but the prognosis did not look good for the 27-year-old in the immediate aftermath, not least with Town at Chorley in the FA Cup on Monday and at Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy 48 hours later.

His replacement, Aiden O’Neill, lost the ball in the build-up to Rovers’ opener before showing his resilience by scoring the first of Fleetwood’s two equalisers on the night.

“The boy started really well,” Rosler said of O’Neill’s performance.

“I was surprised how good he started off on the left-hand side because it is probably not his favourite position but he looked very comfortable, he looked dynamic.

“The momentum shifted to us and he did not show any mental weakness by being affected by his mistakes.

“I think he came out of that really strongly and rewarded himself with a goal.

“He looks more mature than he actually is; he is 19 years old with not a lot of league experience.

“I’m happy for the boy now; for him, Markus Schwabl, Jack Sowerby and Harrison Biggins, the door is open.

“At this time of year you cannot get away with playing the same players all the time because it is impossible, especially the way we play.”