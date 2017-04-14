Rosler tells Fleetwood players and fans: Don’t stop believing

Uwe Rosler wants his Fleetwood side and the Cod Army to keep their belief, confidence and positivity high as they enter the final four games of a historic campaign.

Rosler’s men travel to Peterborough today third in League One. They are seven points behind Bolton in second but six points clear of Southend, the leading club outside the play-off zone.

Rosler told the Gazette this week that automatic promotion might be out of the equation but could still be achieved through the play-offs.

Town have 72 points and the German has publicly set a target of 74. He said: “I hope we are getting those 74 points as soon as possible, but it can go to the last day and we have to keep the belief, keep the positivity and the confidence in what we are doing because we have every reason to.

“We have a massive prize to play for and we need the supporters. We can’t be restless and the supporters can’t be restless.

“We all need to pull in one direction, like we have the whole season, and just try to be always a little bit better.”

Town are aiming to bounce back at Peterborough after losing a physical test at Oldham last weekend. Rosler says on-loan Preston defender Ben Davies will learn from that match, in which he battled burly ex-Town forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

But Rosler stressed the youngster should not be downbeat and the Town boss hopes to work with Davies again next season.

He added: “I think Ben has overachieved on my expectations. He is very consistent for a young centre-half.

“You can see that he has been out on loan before. Sometimes it is difficult to come from a youth environment into a first-team environment for your first loan. Sometimes very good footballers may take a little bit longer to adapt.

“Ben Davies came in and played like a very experienced young centre-half. He helped us very much on our run.

“I think our back three was more or less completed with a left-sided centre-half.

“He had to learn a few lessons – for example against Aaron Amadi-Holloway last week – but that will only make him better.

“He comes into the category of players who don’t get too down when they have a bad day and he hasn’t had many.

“ I am very happy with him and hopefully maybe we can do something next year.”