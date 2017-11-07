Rosler salutes subs after Town's FA Cup comeback

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hailed substitutes Wes Burns and Jack Sowerby as Town’s heroes again came off the bench in last night’s FA Cup win at Chorley.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hailed substitutes Wes Burns and Jack Sowerby as Town’s heroes again came off the bench in last night’s FA Cup win at Chorley.

Town found themselves a goal down and a man down as Marcus Carver pounced on a defensive mistake to put the non-league side ahead on 59 minutes, then Lewie Coyle was sent off for a horror lunge on Jake Cottrell 10 minutes later..

But Rosler’s side never gives up and Burns teed up Devante Cole for his ninth of the season on 77 minutes.

Sowerby nabbed the winner in stoppage time to earn Town a home second-round tie against Hereford of the Evo-Stik South premier division.

Rosler lamented the opening hour but praised the character of his team. The head coach said: “It was very difficult. We were shocking until we had 10 men.

“We have to be more physical. We didn’t understand when and where to pass.

“I was very surprised that our centre-halves did not clear our lines and did not win the first header. That is what happened for the first goal.

“I was very pleased we showed another example of this Fleetwood mentality, this character, ability.

“Wes Burns and Jack Sowerby made a big impact. We had nothing more to lose and we played the football we can play.”

With Bobby Grant injured, Town will now lose Coyle for three games, and Rosler had no complaints about the red card as midfielder Cottrell was left needing stitches.

Rosler said: “We are young players. We were all frustrated that the game was not going the way we wanted.

“That sort of frustration, to not compete in the right manner, was probably shown in that challenge.

“Last year we had a very stable disciplinary record. Now we have already a few red cards too many. Handling those situations on the pitch better comes with experience.

“In the past we have shown we can cope with it (losing players) and we will cope with that again.

“ Chorley were the better team for 60 minutes. I will tell Matt (Jansen, Chorley boss) they deserved something out of the game.”

