Rosler’s Town targets will stay a secret

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler will only reveal his targets for the new campaign when he knows what he has at his disposal at the end of the transfer window.

Town are on the hunt for a left-sided centre-half, after adding Kyle Dempsey, Conor McAleny, Harvey Rodgers and loan trio Jordy Hiwula, Lewie Coyle and Aiden O’Neill.

They have replaced Jimmy Ryan, Conor McLaughlin and David Ball, all of whom left over the summer.

With Championship clubs reportedly still circling Amari’i Bell and other players catching the eye of potential suitors Rosler refuses to fall into the same trap that he did at Wigan Athletic by revealing his cards before he knows what he has been dealt.

Speaking about his aims for the new campaign he said: “As long as the transfer window is open I don’t really know what I have at my disposal throughout the whole year.

“We can sit here on August 31 and we could be selling two players because we get unbelievable bids in – then obviously things change.

“Until then we want to win every game, we want to win as many games as we can, get as many points as we can, as early as we can.

“To clarify a real target I need to know what I have at my disposal throughout the year.

“Don’t forget we have players like Amari’i Bell who is in the last year of his contract.

“So there is always interest from other clubs in our players throughout the whole summer period.

“I remember when I was at Wigan, James McArthur got sold one day before the transfer window closed and that absolutely killed us because that was such an important player.

“Since then I have learned my lesson. Until then we concentrate game-by-game.”

As he celebrates a year in charge, Rosler explained why he has committed his future to the club until 2020.

He said: “The reason why I signed an extended contract is obviously I enjoy myself here with the players, the staff and the leaders I am working with.

“I trust the people here, I trust my players, the staff and the leaders and that is why I extended my time here.”