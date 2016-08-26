Rosler’s race to sign midfielder for Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has confirmed his wish to sign one more central midfielder before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Martyn Woolford, who arrived a week ago from Sheffield United, is set to make his debut at Southend tomorrow but the Town boss is seeking further reinforcements.

The ending of the emergency loan system means that after Wednesday clubs cannot bring in any more players until January.

Rosler said: “I think I would like to have every position doubled up in the middle of the pitch.

“We don’t have that in every department in our team but I think it’s very important in the middle, where the players have to go through a lot of running, a lot of intensity and a lot of work with and without the ball.

“From that point we’re definitely looking to bring in one more player and that would take us to six for three positions.

“We’re as close as we can get days before the window closes.”

Woolford played in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Oldham Athletic’s reserves on Wednesday afternoon, when Brad Kay and Brendan Glackin were on target for the Latics.

Rosler said the 30-year-old Woolford has qualities which will boost his squad.

“Martin got a good 65 minutes under his belt,” he said. “I saw a lot in those 65 minutes – that he can play in the positions we got him in for.

“He’s a very experienced player, who has very good game management, and I’m very happy to have such a versatile player.

“We haven’t many left-footed players who can step in when Amari’i Bell is ill or something.

“We needed someone with experience, with know- how, with the characteristics of the player we’re looking for.

“Martyn showed on Wednesday that he’s on the way to regaining match fitness.”

Another player hoping to catch Rosler’s eye is striker Devante Cole.

The striker is yet to find the net this season as David Ball leads Town’s goalscoring charts with three.

Cole said: “I feel good. I’ve been playing well and all I’ve been missing is a goal.

“I do need to get one soon but once I do get one I’ll carry on.

“I think the way he (Rosler) plays is better than how we used to play. I think everyone is enjoying it.”