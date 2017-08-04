Rosler’s praise for returning forward Ball

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wishes departed forward David Ball all the best with his career and new challenge at Rotherham - after Saturday.

The 27-year-old is set to make his first return to Highbury since his summer switch to Town’s new League One rivals the Millers.

The forward closed a stay on the Fylde Coast which lasted five years, brought more than 200 appearances and saw him score 49 times in favour of a move to recently relegated Rotherham United when his contract ended.

He helped Town win promotion from League Two in 2014 but will now start his new life in familiar surroundings alongside a fellow ex-Town man and Millers strike partner, Jamie Proctor.

Rosler said: “I’m a big admirer. David did well for me and for this football club.

“David over a long time, over five years, went through thick and thin.

“I think it was a pleasure to work with him. We wish him and his family the very best.

“I can understand his reasons but I also have to say that he did very well for us and we wish him well – but not tomorrow!

“I wish him all the best in his career as a footballer and his private life but I hope he is a little bit quiet tomorrow.”

Rosler has brought in Conor McAleny from Everton and sealed a season-long loan move for Huddersfield’s Jordy Hiwula as replacements for the forward.

They will now compete with Ash Hunter, Wes Burns, Devante Cole and versatile midfielder Bobby Grant for one of the forward roles.

Burns and Hunter did themselves no harm on Tuesday night as they both netted in the 2-1 development squad friendly win at FC United.

For Burns it was the first time he has scored since he scored in Aberdeen’s 3-0 Europa League qualifying win over Ventspils last July.

Rosler said: “Wes had not scored until then in pre-season; we wanted our players prepared physically, technically, tactically but also confidence-wise and the whole meaning was to get Wes out there and Ash out there to score goals.”