Rosler: Rochdale in a false position

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says rock-bottom Rochdale are in a false position as he prepares for the Cod Army’s trip to Spotland tomorrow.

Dale are still waiting for their first League One win of the campaign, whereas Town are flying high on a four-match unbeaten run and sit fourth in the table.

Rosler is not underestimating Keith Hill’s men and says they will not be in such a lowly position come the end of the campaign.

And the ex-Manchester City striker is expecting a physical test, just like Town’s last two away games which saw them lose narrowly 2-1 at Bolton and then earn a fine 2-0 win at Southend.

Rosler said: “It is another big game for us. They are in a false position.

“A lot of their games were very tight and there was not much in them. They have probably been a bit unlucky on some occasions.

“They have a very experienced manager and I expect them to be as tough as Bolton and as tough as Southend.

“We are expecting similar (physical) games to those two.”

As for opposite number Hill, Rosler said: “He has done a very good job at Rochdale – with a limited budget he always finds solutions.

“He has been well regarded in the business over time and we know what he is about.

“We know how he will fire up his players and at the moment they are in a false position.

“I promise you that when it comes to the end of April, they will not be in that position.”

And Rosler warned that Town will need to give their all to get a result.

He added: “I’ve been long enough in league football in England to know the position says nothing.

“The difference between the teams and the level of players we are dealing with in general in League One is marginal.

“When you want to have momentum going you have to be at the top of your game.

“90 per cent or 95 per cent in League One is not in general enough to keep the momentum and a good run going, so we need to be on the top of our game like we have been lately. When we achieve that we have a great chance.

“We need to work a little bit harder than everybody else. We need to cover more ground than everybody else, be willing to put our bodies on the line.

“If we are willing to do that we put ourselves in a good position to get a result. It is up to us we decide our own destiny.

“I know exactly what will come (from Rochdale) and we have been working on that this week in training. I think the players are aware and will be ready for it.”