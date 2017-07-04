Rosler replaces McLaughlin with highly-rated right wing-back

A right wing-back was at the top of Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler’s summer shopping list and the Town head coach has acted swiftly to replace outgoing international Conor McLaughlin with a highly rated youngster.

Rosler has raided his old club Leeds United to snap-up promising young defender Lewie Coyle on a season long loan spell.

Fleetwood Town FC pre-season training. Markus Schwabl, Ash Eastham, Godswill and new signing Lewie Coyle

With out of contract Northern Ireland full-back McLaughlin reportedly heading to newly promoted Championship club Millwall after his five year spell at Town ended last month Rosler has moved quickly to find a new number two.

And 21-year-old Coyle is a player Rosler and assistant Rob Kelly know all about from their spell at Leeds in 2015.

The youngster had to wait until Rosler’s departure to get his first league start at the Championship club in December 2015 but has made 23 starts for the Elland Road side in the second tier after getting his shot.

He started Leeds’ final game of the campaign as they drew 1-1 at already relegated Wigan Athletic but now Coyle is set to be first choice right wing-back at Town after starting his pre-season at Poolfoot with the rest of the first team yesterday.

Rosler said: “Lewie fits into the Fleetwood Town DNA. With that I mean the mentality, athleticism, game understanding and technique.

“Myself and Rob know Lewie really well from our time at Leeds. He is a very exciting player who has played in the Championship and Leeds trust us to develop their player. I’m sure Lewie will grow and show his attributes and get better with each game he plays.”

And Coyle is keen to get more games under his belt and kick-on with his career after he became Rosler’s fourth first team signing of the summer.

He said: “I’m delighted to be on board.

“It’s a great club and I know the manager from his time at Leeds – I’m looking forward to the season starting and cracking on with things.

“I’ve gained valuable experience at Leeds by playing in the Championship. I’m 21 now and I don’t see myself as that young anymore, I’m here to get games under my belt and kick on in my career.”