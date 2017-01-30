Rosler ready to set Town another target

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says he could not have dreamed of hitting the 50 point mark in January after a ‘satisfying’ draw with Southend United.

Town needed a last minute screamer from David Ball to seal that point after Anthony Wordsworth’s 37th minute opener as Fleetwood continued to break club records as they made it 12 unbeaten in the league for the first time.

Rosler called it the most satisfying point of the season, and with the club fourth in the League One table, the German says he is preparing to set some new ambitious targets.

He said: “50 points at the end of January is very good.

“I could not dream about that when I started in August.

“All credit to everybody involved; the players, staff, coaches, officials and leaders in the club.

“Now we will sit this week together after we have had a little mini break to recover and set ourselves new targets, ambitious targets.

“When you see that game on Saturday I am not worried one little bit that we now take it easy or we are blowing up because that point came from heart.

“It was not about good play or good tactics;.

“It was how we played in the second half when we were clearly not physically at our best against a team who in the last two weeks have had no game, how we came back, and in the end, we had three, four big chances to win the game.

“That point was for me the most satisfying point of the season.

“From the block of three games we knew the last one against Southend – especially seeing them having no games and coming on the back of 13 games unbeaten – was going to be the difficult game.

“All credit to (Southend boss) Phil Brown. They did a really good job on us.

“The first half they dominated us physically, with their tactics – the diamond – we could not get on the ball, we could not play and we looked second best all over the pitch.

“It was not about one or two players but collectively we looked second best.

“Second half I said we need to stay in the game and keep it at 1-0 and in the end our fitness will take over.

“With the substitutions and the general fitness we had in the last 20-30 minutes we really pushed them to the wire.

“We deservedly got a point when you saw the second half and, the momentum we had, we could have won it.

“But credit to Southend; they did a good job on us and a draw was a fair result.”