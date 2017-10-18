Rosler raves over McAleny's impact for Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler praised the impact of Conor McAleny as Town fought back to draw 1-1 at Scunthorpe.

McAleny might not have got the leveller, but he added impetus to Town’s attack as Jordy Hiwula (right) forced Murray Wallace into a mistake and pounced in the 85th minute to cancel out Lee Novak’s 18th-minute effort.

That goal came after Rosler had also sent Ash Hunter on and shifted to three up top.

The head coach said pressure was key and he praised the strike trio for their work as McAleny continues his recovery from an ankle injury. He replaced Devante Cole, who was withdrawn for tactical reasons rather than injury at the break.

Rosler said: “That was the meaning with the three guys up front – to put them under pressure. We wore them out and I think we looked the fresher.

“When you are forcing mistakes in this league, it is sometimes by putting people under pressure. That is what Jordy did and he got his reward.

“I think we played with a higher tempo when McAleny came on. The tempo was probably missing up front in the first half.

“Jordy flourished more. Conor gave us more tempo and more attempts. Ash Hunter also gave us more tempo and that is why we got the equalise.

“Ash Hunter is a great threat when he is good and he is at the moment. I’m really happy to have him.”

Town remain ninth but Rosler rued the two points dropped as he felt ex-Fleetwood boss Graham Alexander’s men there for a taking.

Alexander was just five minutes away from his first win over the club he steered to League One and left in September 2015.

And Rosler says Town need to stop conceding from set-pieces as he called on his players to improve in those situations.

Rosler said: “I thought this game was there for the taking. They were low on confidence, you could feel that, and they did not cause us many problems

“I think we definitely deserved one point. I think we gave away two points.

“We were clearly the better team. We passed the ball much better than them and we had more of the ball. We had more attempts and better chances.

“They had only one cross in the second half and shots from outside the box. We did everything we could to get that goal.

“We always will score because of what we have.

“We will score bacuse of the ability we have and what we can also change throughout the game.

“But the first ball came into our box from a corner and they scored.

“We go nowhere in this league if we don’t sort that out and I think age or inexperience is not an excuse anymore.

“They are all highly ambitious players. We don’t name them because it is different people each week, it is not only one person.

