Rosler pleased with Dempsey return but eyes reinforcements

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says it is a massive boost to have Kyle Dempsey back in action but says he is still eager to bolster his midfield this January.

The on-loan Huddersfield man has been an instrumental cog in Town’s midfield engine but had to be stretchered off on gas and air towards the end of Town’s 2-1 win over Walsall in December.

Dempsey had sustained a leg wound after a late challenge by Walsall’s Matt Preston but after being shipped off to hospital and stitched up he was able to make a swift 21-day recovery and give the Cod Army a late Christmas present by returning to action for the 1-0 win over Oldham on New Year’s Eve

Dempsey got 55 minutes under his belt to boost Town’s injury hit midfield and link-up with Bobby Grant and fellow loanne Manchester City youngster George Glendon once again.

Glendon only made his league debut at Port Vale in November when experienced central midfielder Jimmy Ryan picked up a foot injury but has been an ever-present ever since with Ryan still out of action.

And as Fleetwood prepare to take on Shrewsbury for the fourth time in the space of two months tomorrow Rosler is keen to bolster his midfield now the transfer window has reopened.

He said: “I’m very happy to play Kyle today for 55 minutes I think he needed that one.

“He has not trained at all he had trained one training session and played.

“I think we did not want to stretch it and risk him picking up something that is why we took him out.

“I think he will benefit from that, the rest of the players all reported OK after the game.

“It is a massive that he was just on the pitch was a massive boost, not only for me, but for our players, I think Bally did a great job by helping out in midfield but he is not a natural midfield player.

“Bobby and Gleno are hanging in there every single game more or less, doing for me a fantastic job especially when Gleno had never played on that level for more than 12 or 13 games fantastic them both but we needed fresh legs in there like Kyle again and I think we also need reinforcement in that area in January.”