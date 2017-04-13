Rosler: ‘Phenomenal’ McLaughlin deserves honour

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is pleased defender Conor McLaughlin has got the recognition his “phenomenal” form deserves after the full-back was named in the overall EFL team of the season.

The 25-year-old beat League Two winner Kelvin Mellor of Blackpool and Championship choice Tommy Smith of Huddersfield to be named best right-back across the three tiers, while head coach Rosler was named manager of the year for League One after guiding Town to the brink of the play-offs.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Peterborough, Rosler said: “I always see that as a reward for the whole team. I always say that football for me is a team sport, where every player and every person involved has to add something to the table, put some different ingredients in that makes a good team.

“I’m very happy for Conor. He has played so much football for two and a half years, with no summer holidays and big tournaments.

“What he has achieved, especially this season, is phenomenal and I’m really happy that he gets the recognition.

“It is also a big thank you to the players, playing with him week in, week out because you only get rewards when you are playing in a successful team.

“When you are bottom of the league I don’t think anybody would be nominated, so it is a result of a very good team effort over the season and I am very happy for Conor.”