Rosler outlines top transfer targets for Fleetwood

A new right wing-back and some strikers are top of Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler’s shopping list this summer.

ust days after Town confirmed they had withdrawn fresh offers to the out-of-contract trio of right-back Conor McLaughlin, midfielder Jimmy Ryan and forward David Ball, who has joined Rotherham, Rosler told The Gazette where he would like to strengthen.

Rosler wants to replace McLaughlin and is eyeing more attackers after Ball’s exit reduced Town to three senior strikers: Wes Burns, Devante Cole and Ash Hunter.

Rosler explained his transfer philosophy as Town look to add to the key signing of young midfielder Kyle Dempsey and 20-year-old centre-half Harvey Rodgers from Hull City.

He said: “Obviously the right wing-back is a very big position. I think you can never have enough strikers, like we found out a little bit last season. The circumstances dictated that we left ourselves a little bit short. We monitor the market all the time.

“The core of the team are now on long-term contracts. The club is now heading in a new area where (chairman) Andy Pilley sees the benefit of getting young players in and committing to those players on two or three-year contracts.

“So when clubs come in they will not get players like David Ball or Conor on a free –they have to pay big bucks and that is what we are looking for now.

“We try to build a team with young players on longer contracts. Financially that is sometimes difficult to achieve, but the benefits are that we will develop and our performances will go like that (points up).

“And then when we sell a player, we sell him for far more money and I’m excited about that.”

Rosler wished Ball well after his move to Town’s League One rivals was confirmed yesterday, with the forward in line to return to Highbury with the Millers on the opening day of the season.

Rosler said: “We move on but Bally and I had a very close relationship and we will be friends forever”