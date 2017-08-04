Rosler keeping his feet on the ground

This time last term when he flew in just days before the start of the new campaign Fleetwood’s new head coach Uwe Rosler spoke about his hopes of writing a new chapter in Town’s history books.

His first season ended in Fleetwood’s highest finish as they ended fourth and competed in the League One play-offs for the first time.

However, Rosler says nothing has been achieved yet as they prepare for a fresh campaign and a season opener against Rotherham United.

He said: “Last season we had a very good season but we did not achieve something that goes in the history books.

“I don’t think we will be a one season wonder and I don’t think we will be seen as a one season wonder.

“I think we can have a very good season and finish second and get automatic promotion; we can have a very good season and finish eighth and we can have a decent season and finish 12th.

“That depends on what happens now until the end of the transfer window and in January.

“That depends on throughout the season you need the margins on your side and also lady luck on your side.

“What happened to us at the end of last season and throughout the season was unusual.

“Jimmy Ryan (foot), Ash Eastham (face), Devante Cole out for six, seven weeks, Wes Burns out for three months - those are not injuries because we train wrong and not doing our jobs, those were impact injuries that nobody could do anything about.

“I can be happy being 10th and I can be unhappy being fourth.

“Iit depends on the circumstances throughout the season – and we’ll see.”

Meanwhile Town’s fourth choice shot-stopper Matty Urwin has joined National League North side Chorley on a season long loan deal.