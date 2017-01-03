Rosler hails ‘tremendous’ new Fleetwood signing

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hailed defender Ben Davies’ “tremendous” debut in the win at Shrewsbury which lifted Town into League One’s top six.

The 21-year-old, who has joined the club on loan from Preston for the rest of the season, signed just hours before kick-off at Greenhous Meadow but slotted seamlessly in Fleetwood’s back three.

He helped Rosler’s men to survive a late onslaught and make sure Devante Cole’s ninth-minute goal was enough to seal a double over the Shrews and stretch Town’s unbeaten run to 11 games.

Head coach Rosler said of Davies: “He was tremendous. He was stronger in the air than I thought he was.

“I don’t think he lost a header and that was crucial, especially in the last 10 minutes.

“When we get more time on the training ground, we will start playing out from the back a little more and I think he will be crucial to that.

“He will give us better balance and ball-playing qualities, and he is mobile enough to go into wide areas.”

Rosler took pleasure from a third successive clean sheet but preferred not to comment on a controversial penalty incident shortly after half-time.

A spot-kick was awarded to Town when Cole was impeded by Dom Smith but the decision was eventually overturned and a goal-kick given.

Rosler said: “It was a very, very tough game. Since their new manager (Paul Hurst) came in, this was the first game they have lost at home.

“They had more recovery time than us (an extra day) and at this time of the year that makes a big difference.

“I would say that for 70-80 minutes we were the better team. We had far better chances.

“In the last 10 minutes they made it very difficult for us and I think our power and energy went a little bit.

“We could not keep them away but at the back we cleared a lot of first headers and I’m very happy to win.

“The goal came from a great cross (by Amari’i Bell), a clever little dummy from Chris Long and Devante put it in.

“In a game like this you need that second goal. If we’d got it, I don’t think they would have had the energy to come back like they did when it was only 1-0.

“They put massive pressure on us in the last minutes. They just pumped us and we could not get out, but the boys dig in.

“I said to the players that if we want to do something this season, these are the places you have to go to and get something. The three points today make me really happy.”