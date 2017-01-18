Rosler focuses on transfers after Fleetwood cup exit

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hopes to snap up a new player to ease his midfield woes but says a striker could be heading out of the door as Town focus on their League One campaign after exiting the FA Cup.

Rosler has Jimmy Ryan (foot) and Martyn Woolford (knee) injured but the lack of bodies in the middle was exacerbated in their third-round replay defeat to Bristol City by the ineligibility of George Glendon and the absence of Bobby Grant.

Jamie Paterson scored the only goal for the Robins in the first half at Highbury to deny Town a fourth-round trip to Premier League Burnley.

FA rules prevented Glendon from playing as he had signed permanently for Town since the original tie at Ashton Gate 11 days ago.

Grant was rested, having played practically every minute this season, leaving Kyle Dempsey, Eggert Jonsson and Jack Sowerby as the only fit midfielders to start, with development squad youngster Oliver Roberts on the bench.

As the game wore on, Rosler moved Conor McLaughlin into midfield and joint-top scorer David Ball also played there when he came off the bench.

Rosler is hoping for some good news on the signing front today, while striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is understood to be close to sealing a permanent switch to League One rivals Oldham.

Rosler said: “So far we have managed very well, but players are getting injured and that is a sign they are in the fatigue stage.

“We have to make sure we are rotating as much as we can in certain areas without losing quality, and we need to strengthen. I hope we get one over the line today.

“We are working on a couple of things. There is particular interest for one player – Aaron Amadi-Holloway. It is in the advanced stages.”

Last night’s defeat denied Town a place in the last 32 for the first time in the club’s history and halted their 13-game unbeaten run.

But Rosler said: “It was not a disappointing end for me. I think it was a fantastic achievement that we came to the third round – the club has been here only twice.

“We played against a Championship side with enormous quality on the pitch.

“We had players who were not available for different reasons and I’m not bitter how it ended.

“At some point it had to end – it was clear we were not going to win the FA Cup. But we made ourselves proud and we made our chairman proud.

“We were solid and followed the game-plan. We can’t play gung-ho football against a Championship side – the plan was to hang in the game.

“We were right in the game and there was nothing big between the teams.

“In the last 15 minutes we had a right go, with four strikers on the pitch, but it was not enough.

“We have to accept they were better than us. They won the game and we move on.”