Rosler: Fleetwood can’t look at top two now

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler does not think Town are in a position to look at a top-two finish with four games to go in the League One campaign.

Rosler’s third-placed men slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on Saturday and remain seven points adrift of Bolton Wanderers, leaders Sheffield United having already clinched promotion.

Despite Town’s defeat, Southend United’s loss at Charlton Athletic ensured Town’s six-point cushion over the team in seventh place remained intact.

Rosler is keen to get his best team out on the pitch at Peterborough United on Friday, with Amari’i Bell, Cian Bolger, Jimmy Ryan, Devante Cole and Chris Neal all doubts, while Ash Eastham (calf) has not been fully fit.

Rosler said: “We need to regroup. We need to make sure that we are getting our players back on track.

“We had Amari’i Bell out. Ash Eastham was not 100 per cent and I did not want to risk him on a very compact pitch.

“We are looking at getting our best team on the pitch at Peterborough and trying to get three points or one, then see where that takes us. But I don’t think we are in a position now to look at Bolton or Sheffield United.

“We need to get a number of points in the bag and Peterborough gives us another opportunity to do that.”

Rosler refused to contemplate the extent of Bolger’s injury after he limped off at Oldham following a collision with team-mate Nathan Pond.

One man who did return from the treatment table was Pond, making his first start since injuring a knee against Bristol Rovers in January.

Rosler believes the Latics game will stand Pond in good stead. He said: “I think everybody could see he needed those 90 minutes. I think he will be better for the next game because of these 90 minutes.”

Martyn Woolford also made his first start since injuring a knee in the EFL Trophy defeat at Carlisle United in November.

Striker Wes Burns continues to recover after an ankle injury and Rosler says it would be unfair to judge him on his half-hour cameo at Boundary Park, where Town ended the game with 10 men after Bolger’s exit.

He said: “I think it was extremely difficult for Wes. He came on and we were more or less one man down.

“The injury meant we had to play with 10 men for 15 minutes, and it is very difficult and unfair to judge Wes under those circumstances.”