Rosler: Fleetwood are winning the mind games

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says his team is a different beast now and has grown mentally stronger since the start of the campaign.

When Rosler took the reins days before the start of the season, he stressed his desire to develop a top-six mentality at the club.

And with his side fourth in League One after beating leaders Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, Rosler says Town are heading in the right direction but need to be ready for another big game at home to seventh-placed Southend tomorrow, when they bid to rack up a sixth successive league win.

He said of the midweek win: “It was an unbelievable result – probably the biggest result we have had since I came here.

“I’m very happy we had the mental strength to go there and show ourselves. Now the relentless run goes on and we have to be ready again on Saturday.

“We are definitely mentally stronger now. At the beginning of the season we would have probably scored but we would have conceded. We are now a different animal. We have to show it week in, week out but we are getting there.

“The players are the most important people in the football club. But Rob Kelly, myself, Baz Nicholson, David Lucas and the medical staff are here to help them, to advise them and to push them from the sidelines when the legs are getting really tired, like Kyle Dempsey was in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

At the moment it is working well. We are finding ways to win games. We know how to stay in games and I think even a defeat will not change that. We have grown as a unit.

“You need to attack as a unit and defend as a unit and our defending starts with the strikers.

“You can only play in that team when you are the first line of defence as a striker, and the four strikers did that at Sheffield.”