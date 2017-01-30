Rosler expects Jonsson to leave Town

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler expects midfielder Eggert Jonsson to clinch a switch overseas before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Jonsson was a regular starter for Town last term but has had limited game time under Rosler and has been out of the squad for Town’s last three matches.

Jonsson met with officials from Norwegian top flight side Viking FK last week and Rosler says the 28-year-old Icelandic midfielder has had offers from abroad.

He said: “Eggert Jonsson is one of the best professionals I have ever met.

“He might well leave, I think he has offers from abroad – a couple of offers.

“I got told he is on his way but I just want to thank him when he goes; thank him from me, the team and the whole club.

“He is a fantastic human being, a very hard working player who was adding so much to our environment in the way he was being on the dressing room, on the training pitch.

“He has never sulked, he has never put himself above the team, he has always understood it is about the team and about results.

“I told him whenever he wants any help from me I will be always there for him.”

While Rosler also does not expect any other ‘major player’ to leave the club, he added that one or two who have not been featuring for the club may depart.

He said: “The transfer window is open until Tuesday.

“I can’t see any major players leaving us; there are probably one or two players who have not been in the squad that we might get a phone call about later on in the window.”