Rosler: Duo will miss MK Dons clash

Uwe Rosler says Bobby Grant and Conor McAleny will be unavailable for tomorrow’s visit to MK Dons.

Grant (knee) and striker McAleny (ankle) are injured but Rosler says the uncertainty surrounding his side at stadium:mk is a positive.

The head coach said: “Our unpredictability is one of our strengths. They don’t know who we start up front, what sort of combination we bring out. They don’t know how we start in midfield.

“Now with Jack Sowerby, who was very good again (at Carlisle) on Wednesday, as an offensive number eight, we have different options even when we are missing crucial players.”

Rosler fielded completely different sides at Chorley in the FA Cup and at Carlisle this week but says his squad is thin. “I always see a squad as a pyramid. At the top of our pyramid, with McAleny and Grant not available we are very thin.

“On the bottom of the pyramid we are quite strong, so the quality of our development team in general is good.

“On Wednesday we put them in and they did themselves justice.”

In the opposition camp MK Dons’ striker Osman Sow (foot) is out for another month (foot) but Peter Pawlett (knee) is back in contention after substitute appearances in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Hyde and 4-3 Checkatrade Trophy win over Oxford having been out for nearly two months prior to that.

Robbie Neilson’s men are 16th in League One and the Dons boss is bracing his men to cope with Town’s organisational and physical prowess.

He said: “They’re a good team, very organised, strong, difficult to break down. They’ll play 3-5-2 with two good strikers up front. They’ll sit in and make it extremely difficult for us and will look to hit us on the counter like they did last year.

“We have to stand up to their physicality and organisation, but hopefully we have enough in the team to get the result, because we need it.

“Fleetwood are a strong team, they had a great team last season and they’ll look to do it again this year.”