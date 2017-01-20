Rosler calls for Town to do a Southend tomorrow

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler wants his side to follow in the footsteps of play-off rivals Southend by immediately bouncing back at Coventry after their mammoth unbeaten run ended.

Southend, who visit Highbury a week tomorrow, saw their 13-game unbeaten run ended with a 4-2 defeat by League One leaders Sheffield United but followed it up with a 2-1 win over Rochdale last weekend.

Town’s own 13-game unbeaten run ended with Tuesday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat by Bristol City and now Rosler wants to emulate Phil Brown’s seventh-placed Shrimpers, who are just a point behind Fleetwood.

Should they do so, Town would make it 10 games unbeaten in the league.

Rosler said: “I’m not disappointed and I’m not bitter how it (the unbeaten run) ended. We made ourselves proud, we made our chairman proud and now we have a look at Southend.

“Southend were 13 games unbeaten, lost to Sheffield United and then beat Rochdale. That is what we look to do on Saturday.”

Rosler says the key wisdom gained from their FA Cup exit is that his players are learning to adapt to different game situations.

Rosler shifted from the attacking style he favours in League One for a more defensive set-up.

“The plan was to subdue City and hang in the game before throwing on more attacking ammunition in the final 15 minutes.

But despite introducing joint-top scorers David Ball and Ash Hunter, Town couldn’t cancel out Jamie Paterson’s early strike and must wait to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Rosler added: “I think what we have to learn is that every game has its own life.

“We have to address every game differently and the players did that well.

“We didn’t really play the game like a League One game.

“We needed to play differently and be patient, and our supporters have to understand that.

“The longer the game went on it was always the plan to bring more attacking ammunition into the team, and on another day we might have got a goal.”