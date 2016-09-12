Rosler calls for killer instinct at Fleetwood

Head coach Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood need to go for the kill when they are on top.

Rolser’s men dominated the opening 30 minutes of their League One game against Charlton but only had one goal to show for it – a third in successive games by Burnley loanee Chris Long after only four minutes.

Charlton equalised at Highbury when Josh Magennis nodded home on 32 minutes.

David Ball curled the ball into the top corner to restore Fleetwood’s lead a minute before the break but substitute Lee Novak fired in an 87th-minute equaliser from close range.

Town dropped a place to fourth and Rosler said: “It is a learning curve for us. When we are starting games so well we can’t let teams back in so easily.

“We need to really go for the second and the third, kill teams off and then we can take our foot off the pedal.

“I think we did that too early in the first half and allowed them back in the game too easily when they changed system to go with two strikers.

“They went long, tried to bully us and we dropped too deep instead of staying higher.

“But in the second half our centre-halves really started to dominate and overall it is a fair result, another point on the board.”

Less than a decade ago, Charlton were a Premier League club and Fleetwood were still in the third tier of non-league.

And Rosler says the fact his side were disappointed not to have beaten Russell Slade’s team shows how far they have come.

He said: “We played a side with Championship quality in their team and we are a little bit devastated.

“I think overall it was a fair result but when you concede so late it tastes bitter.

“Overall I have no complaints. The boys gave everything. We started fantastically well, not only because we scored early but the way we played was a big improvement.

“Then I think we let them back into the game. The only disappointing thing is that we stopped playing, that we didn’t go for the second and third goal.

“Nobody should forget where we have come from but there were a lot of good things. At the beginning of the game we looked terrific.

“The second half was a fight for both teams. We played too many long balls in my opinion.

“We needed to pass the ball better but I saw some tired legs out there.

“They gave me everything and I have no complaints whatsoever.”